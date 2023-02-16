The paisa model told the journalist, Carlos Claro, the most uncomfortable moments of her participation in ‘Survivor’, among the details narrated by Sara Uribe, it was explicitly known that the participants “they did their needs and cleaned themselves with their hands”, that the women received only one tampon a day, that no one had deodorant or toiletries, so that the natural odors of the bodies came to the fore, dental cleaning, according to the actress, they made it with sand. These survival challenges ended in Uribe’s refusal to return to a similar program.

The video of Sara Uribe who stole sighs in networks

In the clip, which he uploaded to his Instagram account on February 10, you can see how Uribe wears different very sensual clothes and performs very well in front of the camera, posing and exuding beauty.

The model appears in several spots illuminated with a dim and warm light: a hotel corridor, a bedroom and a bed with white sheets. The camera records it from different angles, in short shots and small frames, which gives it an even hotter touch.

In one of the shots, the model looks a black jumpsuit that highlights her slender figure. She also appears with black mesh veiled stockings, which mark her sensual legs, and a loose white blouse that gives you a sexy yet cool look at the same time look.

In addition, she highlights her long copper-red hair with waves and red lipstick. Her poses, her gestures and the natural way in which she unfolds before the camera generated sighs in more than one of her followers.

Read this complete news here