Sutamarchán expects more than 20,000 tourists this weekend in the “Gran Tomatina Colombiana” – news

Tons of ripe tomatoes, unfit for consumption, will be used in the ‘Gran Tomatina Colombiana’ that will take place in Sutamarchán over the weekend.

This is a game in which the audience throws tomatoes that cannot be sold or consumed, in a fun battle that paints the Municipal Stadium red.

On Saturday, June 10, it will begin with the installation of the local peasant markets and the Agroindustrial Micro Fair. At 9:00 am there will be a family parade and at 11:00 am there will be a parade of classic campers.

At 2:00 pm the family games and ‘encostalados’ races begin and at 8:00 pm there will be the great party, animated by the El Carmelo and La Rebelión orchestras, and also by the urban artists from Boyacá ABG & Falex. Various exponents of Boyacá carranguera music will also be presented.

On Sunday the 11th, the traditional parade of floats, troupes, costumes and musical bands, alluding to tomatoes and other vegetables, will take place. In the afternoon there will be the ‘Gran Tomatina Colombiana’, which already has a ‘Tomatinita for children’, as well as a special presentation by Jhon Arón, better known as ‘My name is Juan Gabriel’.

The fourteenth version of this important event attended by departmental, national and international tourists, promises and guarantees the fun of its visitors, always under the rules established by the organization of the event which, among others, include:

– Mandatory use of the official event t-shirt, current version.

– Do not enter blunt objects, jewelry or items that may affect yourself or another person.

– Do not throw tomatoes at the stands, or at the cameras, or at journalists.

Finally, the organization recommends bringing light clothes to get dirty, change clothes and the best attitude.

Source: Government of Boyacá

