Swimming: World Championships, Paltrinieri in the final in the 800m freestyle – Swimming

Gregorio Paltrinieri enters the 800m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.





The Olympic vice-champion and European record holder swam in 7’44″89 and tomorrow he will start from lane one. The best time was set by the Australian Samuel Short (7’40″90), who preceded the Tunisian Olympic champion Ahmed Hafanoui (7’41″97) and the German Luka Martens (7’42″04). In the final also the American Bobby Fink, the Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk and the Brazilian Guillherme Pereira da Costa. Eliminated the German Florian Wellbrock.



