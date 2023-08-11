Symposium on Special Rectification of Outstanding Transportation Issues Held by Municipal Transportation Bureau

The Municipal Transportation Bureau recently held a symposium on the special rectification of outstanding issues in the transportation field. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Pan Guangzhi, the leader of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Team of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Qu Wen, the deputy team leader. The Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the bureau, Dong Zhenhua, presided over the meeting.

At the symposium, each special rectification working group reported on the progress of their work, the existing problems they have encountered, and their plans for future actions. Pan Guangzhi analyzed the potential risks and weaknesses in the ongoing “five special rectification” work and provided feedback on the work of each special rectification working group.

Pan Guangzhi emphasized the need to further enhance awareness and treat the rectification tasks as political priorities. He urged responsible entities at all levels to fulfill their responsibilities and work together with different special rectification groups to achieve overall progress. He also emphasized the importance of identifying existing problems, focusing on the “five major rectifications,” and efficiently addressing them to ensure no loopholes are left unattended. Pan Guangzhi also stressed the need to implement immediate reforms and establish a rectification responsibility mechanism to improve the pertinence and effectiveness of problem-solving. Lastly, he highlighted the importance of improving the quality and efficiency of the special rectification, which will lead to the establishment and improvement of systems and mechanisms, as well as the prevention and resolution of clean government risks.

In conclusion, Dong Zhenhua, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Transportation Bureau, stressed the importance of giving ideational importance to the special rectification work. He emphasized the need to focus on balancing the rectification work in various counties, cities, and fields. He called for a combination of key breakthroughs and overall promotion, as well as the combination of performing responsibilities and joint management. Dong Zhenhua urged the working groups to focus inwardly and address existing problems in systems and mechanisms to establish a long-term rectification mechanism.

The symposium on the special rectification of outstanding problems in the field of transportation demonstrates the commitment of the Municipal Transportation Bureau to address and solve issues in the transportation sector. Through this rectification, the bureau aims to establish better systems and mechanisms and improve overall efficiency, ultimately benefiting the transportation system and the general public.