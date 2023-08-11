Sgarbi announces inspection of Penne, degradation of monuments – News

The Undersecretary of State for Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, in agreement with the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the provinces of Chieti and breaking latest news and the Municipality, will carry out an inspection in Penne (breaking latest news), “to verify the state of the monuments and museums which seemed to me to be in unbearable conditions of degradation. The undersecretary, meanwhile, raises the problem of the works kept inside the Mamec, the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, underlining that “we need to establish the times for a real museum itinerary and also verify on a judicial level the presence of works donated to the Museum”.



“I have ascertained the importance of the donation of Remo Brindisi, whose history is known, even in a correct historical perspective – says Sgarbi – and I have unfortunately verified that a large part of the Galluppi Donation (55 works, almost all of the twentieth century) is clearly made up of works false, made in a sloppy way and without reliable data of origin”.



“The names proposed in a deceptive way, which presupposes an inexperience in the purchase on the part of Galluppi, before a responsibility on the part of the administration which has not carried out the appropriate investigations – he continues – are those of the most significant artists of the art Italian art of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Italian and European art: Antonio Mancini, Giuseppe Palizzi, Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Paul Klee, Joan Miró, Enrico Prampolini. All inexorably false. A documented painting by Mafai is saved in 1967 at Palazzo Strozzi in the exhibition curated by Ludovico Ragghianti, and probably the work of Filippo De Pisis. Neither collectors nor historians from Pennesi are enough for works of this importance. Through the Superintendency – concludes Sgarbi – I will order an inspection and appraisal of the paintings exposed with misleading attributions”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

