Recently, a total of 123 project units were selected in the list of the second batch of national nighttime culture and tourism consumption clusters announced by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, among which the Taibai Mountain Tourist Resort in Baoji City was on the list.

The list of the second batch of national nighttime cultural and tourism consumption agglomeration areas covers 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. The selected national-level agglomeration areas not only focus on cultural and tourism characteristics, but also have distinctive cultural themes and regions. Features, covering tourism, catering, entertainment, leisure and other forms of business, comprehensively considering the sightseeing and leisure needs of local residents and foreign tourists.

Taibai Mountain Tourist Area is located at the foot of Taibai Mountain, the main peak of the Qinling Mountains. It has successively won the National Forest Park, National Water Conservancy Scenic Area, National 5A Tourist Scenic Spot, National Tourist Resort, China Hot Spring Town, National Service Industry Standardization Demonstration Scenic Spot, China Mountaineering Cradle and other honors, is a well-known domestic tourist area integrating many titles.

In recent years, Taibai Mountain Tourist Resort has focused on developing the nighttime economy, creating a new engine of tourism consumption vitality, constantly enriching the culture and tourism formats, optimizing the supply of products and services, and promoting the high-quality development of nighttime culture and tourism economy. More than 120 industrialization projects such as Hot Springs, Shangjing Hot Springs, Taibai Mountain Tang Town, Zhongnan Wushan Residence, Taibai Xi’an, etc., as well as night-time consumption comprehensive projects such as the “Eye of Taibai Mountain” musical fountain, Longfeng Square waterfall group, camping base, and beer square. It has initially formed a diversified night-time economy and tourist consumption agglomeration area for tourism, culture, catering, commerce, and performing arts.

In the post-epidemic era, with the “Eye of Taibai Mountain” musical fountain as the center, Taibai Mountain Tourism Resort has launched a development model of “street stall economy” + “night economy”, which has injected new vitality into Taibai Mountain and successfully transformed Taibai Mountain. Baishan Tourist Resort has been built into a “night economic gathering area”, which brings together popularity, business and wealth, and activates the tourism market.

Text/Pictures Luan Yaning, correspondent of Wang Xiaoguang, correspondent of Xi’an Press