Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft and 13 warships near the island

A group of 26 Chinese planes and 13 warships passed near Taiwan early this Monday, reported the Ministry of Defense of the island, considered by Beijing to be an inalienable part of its territory.

The agency reported that the group was detected at 5:00 (local time). Likewise, he specified that 11 of the 26 aircraft crossed the median line, which acts as an unofficial border between the Chinese mainland and the island, or carried out an incursion to the southwest of the air defense identification zone (abbreviated as ADIZ in English). ).

The Taiwanese military monitored the passage of the grouping of Chinese forces, which included the mobilization of combat air patrols, ships and ground missile systems.

The detection of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army aircraft and ships occurs after the passage of the American guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa through the Taiwan Strait. This transit was monitored by the Chinese Eastern Theater Command.

The situation around Taiwan remains tense due to friction between China and the US, which maintains an ambiguous course towards Taipei, which Beijing perceives as an attempt to destabilize regional peace. China has repeatedly called on the US to respect the internationally recognized one-China principle, which stipulates that the island is an integral part of Chinese territory.

However, Washington interacts with Taiwan at the level of arms sales and trains its military personnel, while several American politicians periodically travel to the island to hold talks with its leaders, something that has been strongly condemned by Beijing. With RT

