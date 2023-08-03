Home » Taiwan is the third largest market for Paraguayan beef
Taiwan is the third largest market for Paraguayan beef

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is in the third position with the largest market for the purchase of Paraguayan beef giblets, Ambassador Carlos José Fleitas highlighted this Wednesday.

He stressed that the data from the National Animal Health and Quality Service confirm that in the first seven months of this year, the Asian country imported the national product.

It meant that the latest data shared by Senacsa indicate that from January 1 to July 31 of this year, some USD 6,438,359.51 was exported, representing 2,699,400.34 tons of Paraguayan beef giblets to the Republic of China (Taiwan) and represents the third largest destination of the product.

