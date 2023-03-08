Home News withdraw your funds immediately, warns the company from CoinTelegraph
News

withdraw your funds immediately, warns the company from CoinTelegraph

by admin
withdraw your funds immediately, warns the company from CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Algorand’s MyAlgo hacked: withdraw your funds immediately, warns the company

Algorand’s wallet provider MyAlgo has urged users to withdraw their funds due to a security breach not yet fixed:

“IMPORTANT: We strongly advise all users to withdraw any funds from their mnemonic wallets on MyAlgo. Since we do not yet know the root cause of the recent cyber attacks, we urge everyone to take precautionary measures to protect their assets. Thank you for your understanding. “

“All MyAlgo users need to withdraw their assets, or rekey funds to new accounts. Do it as soon as possible, don’t wait!!

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Foreign children honorary citizens in Chivasso, first announcement of the Castle bis

You may also like

Newey: “Here’s how Red Bull overcame reliability problems”

Council of State ratifies provisional suspension of Boyacá...

“Surrogacy Underground” director’s notes

The Lahore High Court allowed the women’s march

Egan Bernal already has a return date to...

Imran Khan’s arrest warrant suspended in Tosha Khana...

They published the price of the tickets for...

Foreign Minister Qin Gang Answers Questions from Chinese...

the scary phase on the poor

“Yemenat” sheds light on the violations in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy