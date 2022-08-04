original title:

Sanya will enter a state of regional control from today, and the peak summer tourism season may end early

Different from winter, the tourism market in Sanya in summer is mainly driven by the demand for family vacations during the summer vacation, and now there is only half a month left in the summer vacation.

From 0:00 on August 1 to 24:00 on August 3, a total of 23 confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections were found in Sanya. On the evening of the 3rd, the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters in Sanya City, Hainan Province issued a notice, deciding to enter the regional control state from 0:00 on August 4, 2022, except for the Haitang Bay area, Yalong Bay area, and Yucai Ecological Zone. No epidemic has occurred in these three areas, and normal production and living order will be maintained, and normal epidemic prevention and control will be implemented.

Zhong Fengmao, deputy director of the Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau, said at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held on the afternoon of August 3 that according to Sanya City’s “Tourism and Accommodation Industry Cancellation Complaints Special Class Work Plan”, the bureau immediately started canceling subscriptions. Special class working mechanism, properly do a good job in order cancellation due to force majeure factors such as the epidemic situation, simplify the cancellation process, improve the efficiency of refunds, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of tourists.

At the same time, from 0:00 on August 2nd, passengers who pass through the outlying islands of Sanya need to present a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, or a sample record within 24 hours to go through the flight and bus procedures.

Huang Minghu, head of Tuniu’s Hainan destination, told Jiemian News that bookings for group tours in Sanya have been suspended recently, and only long-term groups are still open for booking. For tourists who have not traveled, they are communicating the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Sanya, and persuading tourists to cancel or change their travel plans.

For on-the-go tourists, Tuniu will adjust the follow-up itinerary in a timely manner, promptly handle refunds for unvisited attractions, sightseeing items and follow-up meals, as well as rebooking of return tickets, and at the same time cooperate with the local epidemic prevention department to report, remind and assist tourists to prepare daily nucleic acid Detection and routine protection.

Tuniu also stated that since the outlying islands currently require a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, some tourists may stay temporarily because the nucleic acid results cannot be obtained and require secondary nucleic acid.

According to Deputy Director Zhong Fengmao, at present, all convenience service sampling points in Sanya and all medical institutions in the city provide 24-hour nucleic acid sampling services.

Xu Xiaolei, head of the CYTS market, introduced to Jiemian News that although the urban area of ​​Sanya has entered a state of control, the three major tourist attractions, Haitang Bay, Yalong Bay, and Yucai Ecological Zone, have not experienced an epidemic and can still receive tourists. Therefore, CYTS has not stopped selling the Sanya area at present. tourism products. For existing orders, it will be processed according to customer requirements.

But he also said that this wave of epidemics will have a greater impact on Sanya’s summer tourism. Different from winter, the tourism market in Sanya in summer is mainly driven by the demand for family vacations during the summer vacation, and now there is only half a month left in the summer vacation. Under the influence of the epidemic, Sanya’s peak summer season this year is “basically over.”

According to Jiemian News, many scenic spots in Sanya have suspended operations. Hainan Luxing Culture Media, a convention and exhibition service provider located in Sanya, provided Jiemian News with a table that counted the scenic spots whose operations were suspended as of August 4, as shown below:

Image source: Hainan Luxing Culture Media