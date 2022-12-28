“During the meeting I asked for the suspension of death sentences, the immediate halt of executions, the suspension of the violent repression of demonstrations and I also asked that the political authorities open a dialogue with the demonstrators, recalling that it is not a matter of public order to kill children aged 12, 14 and 17. The ambassador said he would report to his government about him.’ Thus Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at the end of the meeting with the Iranian ambassador-designate to the Farnesina Mohammad Reza Sabouri.

And then: «Either the executions are suspended or we will continue to condemn with great firmness what is happening. We defend human rights, freedom of the press and freedom to demonstrate. We had hoped that with the release of Alessia Piperno there would be a reversal of the trend but unfortunately this was not the case and therefore Italy’s position was officially reported to the ambassador».

Tajani does not only dwell on the repression of protests: “Even in the document approved by the ministers of foreign affairs we have not closed the door to dialogue on nuclear power” with Tehran. «We hope that Iran will choose the path of dialogue and confrontation. I asked again today for a responsible attitude towards the Middle East area, because we believe that we must work for stability”.