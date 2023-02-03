Home News Valle commits to protecting wetlands
With various activities, Cali and Valle del Cauca commemorated yesterday World Wetlands Day.

In a special act held in the Las Garzas eco-park, south of Cali, the CVC sowed three million fingerlings, within the goal that the environmental entity has set for itself in the “Valle Más Verde” program.

The release of wildlife was also carried out.

Likewise, a discussion on myths and legends was held in which characters from mountains and water were presented.

On the other hand, from the early hours of the morning, the Dagma carried out a program that included bird watching and planting of plants that attract pollinating birds.

In this wetland there are more than 150 species of birds, including the osprey and the grated heron.

Commitment

The government of the Valley called on the people of Valle del Cauca to join the task of conserving the wetlands and asked to denounce any irregularity that may lead to their deterioration.

Through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and Inciva, the departmental government has been working on the conservation and protection of these ecosystems where a large number of animal and plant species live.

It should be noted that in the geographic Valley of the Cauca River there are approximately 90 wetlands that are in charge of regulating the water cycle and climate in the department.

Nasly Vidales, secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development of the department said that “we have the Sonso Lagoon that is visited by thousands of tourists because it is a wetland where there are endemic birds, migratory birds and it was declared a Ramsar ecosystem and of international importance”.

Emily Vanessa Vélez, director of Inciva, stated that this institute “protects two wetlands in its regional natural parks of El Vínculo in Buga and Mateguadua in Tuluá, where environmental education and nature tourism activities are carried out.”

Photo: Government of the Valley

Comments

