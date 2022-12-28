The importance of the biological clock in relation to health is now known of the body, but could this also affect the onset of a heart attack? Here’s what you need to know about it

Il circadian rhythm it is made by more or less twenty thousand neurons in the hypothalamus. This area is located more in the center of the brain and serves to trigger a series of non-conscious actions. Among these is breathing.

Most living organisms have a biological clock, among these we clearly have mammals, but also amphibians and reptiles. Even plants or bacteria are no exception.

The rhythm of this clock is of fundamental importance to make the body feel good since it influences the physical, mental and even behavioral change of the body every twenty-four hours. In addition, it could also be the cause of higher risks of stroke and heart attack in the early morning.

A recent research made known on jci.org has highlighted how the biological clock related to the cardiovascular system could have two sides of the same coin. The body’s response amplified in the morning can certainly help to resume normal daily activity. But if these turn out to be exaggerated they could present a risk for subjects exposed to heart problems.

Sudden strokes and heart attacks are known to have quite rigid patterns. In fact, these would happen more in the morning. In addition, if the biological clock is abruptly interrupted, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases could be increased.

And it is precisely in these situations that we understand how fundamental the biological clock is precisely to allow the normal functionality of the organism and also to avoid encountering certain pathologies.

Biological clock and heart attack: what does science say?

About stroke ed heart attack, there would be the possibility of preventing them with some very simple rules to follow, but what are they? Here’s what you need to know about it.

Returning to the key topic of this article, the study in question would have revealed that the incorrect functioning of the biological clock could lead to the onset of certain pathologies. These include problems with the circulatory system, obesity or diabetes.

Furthermore, there would be several proofs that circadian cycles are very important for the correct functioning of the organism. This theme is very dear to chronobiologists.

The circadian clock turns out to be very important for the body since it regulates sleep and wakefulness and also changes in blood pressure and more. In particular, this clock regulates these functions by tuning the endocrine system. As a result, there is a possibility of hormones being released at a predetermined rate throughout the day.

The pineal acorn is responsible for the production of melatonin. This helps regulate sleep by responding to the dark. Precisely because of this regulation of melatonin, experts recommend avoiding the use of cell phones, tablets or PCs before falling asleep.

The biological clock influences the metabolism. But why? Maybe not everyone knows it, but sleep regulates leptin. This hormone affects the sense of hunger. In fact, some research has shown that leptin is not released in constant quantities throughout the day but based on the biological clock.

In fact, if you sleep little or badly, there is an interruption of leptin production. Consequently, during the day, the sense of hunger could increase and consequently also the body weight.

Recently, scholars have understood even more about the biological clock and how it can affect the well-being of the body. A study has highlighted how consuming meals at a well-established time during the day can avoid running into pathologies such as obesity and others. In addition, some research has linked depression and mood problems to a malfunction of the biological clock.

The importance of physical activity

The biological clockmoreover, it could also give important information, namely: when is the right time to do physical activity and consequently make your efforts more productive.

The researchers have reported that the time of day in which physical activity takes place would influence the way in which the organs use energy. For example, exercising in the morning may lower your glucose level than exercising in the evening.

On the contrary, however, if you do physical exercises during the evening you can use the energy taken at lunch and dinner so as to maximize physical resistance during the activity.

There are many things to learn regarding the use of the biological clock. However, there are some methodologies that can be used so that the synchronization of this allows you to improve health.

These methodologies would include regular exposure to the sun so as to allow the production of vitamin D. And not only that, in fact, it would be very important to stay active during the day so as to promote sleep in the evening hours and also avoid taking coffee.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.