Take multiple measures to comprehensively improve the overall quality of the team



In order to build a team of high-quality cadres with both ability and political integrity, Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau closely focuses on the three aspects of party building leadership, system guarantee and ability improvement, and effectively improves the overall quality of the team.

Based on the leadership of party building, build a solid ideological foundation for the team. Guided by party building, we should pay close attention to the standardized construction of the team, hold regular party members’ meetings, learn theoretical knowledge, carry out party history study, education and training, etc., and regularly hold democratic life meetings, carry out heart-to-heart talks, and keep abreast of the ideological trends of team members. In addition, strengthen the construction of the squadron’s style of work, build a solid ideological defense line for all team members to resist corruption and prevent change, and stick to the bottom line of clean government. Give full play to the exemplary and leading role of advanced models, keep in mind the mission and perform duties loyally, and strive to build a law enforcement team with firm politics, excellent business, and hard work.

With the guarantee of the organizational system, improve the level of team management. Pay close attention to team building, constantly consolidate the organizational framework, timely formulate the “Squadron Division of Responsibilities”, further refine and clarify the division of labor, and improve the overall work efficiency. At the same time, implement the team member AB post, train each team member to continuously expand their business, and become a generalist in multiple positions To ensure that there are no gaps in the posts and no vacancies in the work. In addition, the annual coordinator rotation system was launched, the team structure of coordinators was continuously optimized, daily team inspection was strengthened, team assessment was strictly enforced, and the overall team building was effectively improved.

Use business training as a means to strengthen the ability of the team. Formulate annual training plans in a timely manner, carry out regular legal meetings and legal training every month, check and fill in gaps, advocate business backbones to share experience, give full play to the leading role of business backbones in the team, strengthen “passing on and helping others”, and further strengthen the law enforcement capabilities of law enforcement officers. Continuously improve the overall law enforcement level of the team. In addition, pay attention to the supervision and guidance of the leaders in charge of the law enforcement work, strictly review the cases, correct the problems found in time, and strive to reach the excellent standard of the case.