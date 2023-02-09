Home News Take note, Colombia will have four strikes and demonstrations




Before the announcement of the reform projects that the National Government seeks to advance, unions and opposition announced the days of demonstrations against and in favor, which will take place in the national territory.

Colombian labor unions announced that at least until the month of May, Colombia will experience at least 4 strikes and social demonstrations.

The announcement was made after agreeing on an agenda to reject and support the reform projects being carried out by the National Government: labor, pension and health reform.

It should be noted that the first demonstration has been proposed for next February 14, but according to the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores it will be in support.

On Wednesday March 8, there will be a “mobilization for women’s rights and support for reforms.”

On April 28, a march will be held to commemorate the anniversary of the social outbreak.

On May 1, Labor Day, “the goal is to mobilize 1 million people and defend the reforms.”

