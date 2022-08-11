From 0-24:00 on August 10, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province, both in Yingtan City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 10, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,399 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 10, 2022, there are 2 confirmed local hospitalized cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 10, 2022, Jiangxi Province added 2 new imported confirmed cases. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 10, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 41 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 10, 2022, there are 2 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 10, 2022, 16 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported in Jiangxi Province, including 4 cases in Yingtan City and 12 cases in Yichun City. As of 24:00 on August 10, 2022, there are 23 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 11, 2022