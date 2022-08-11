Helsinki, 10 August 2022 – On the night of the stars, the brightest ones wear the glorious Real Madrid which wins the European Super Cup thanks to a goal in time: to open the scoring in the opening fraction is Alaba to close them is the usual Benzema which in the second half fixes the result on the definitive one 2-0 what he delivers to Carlo Ancelotti yet another trophy of his amazing career.

First half

The initial rhythms are rather slow, with the Real Madrid which manages the sphere and Concord Francoforte which closes and tries to restart if necessary: ​​the script returns at 14 ‘, when Kamada receives a central hole and kicks from an excellent position, finding the prompt reply of Courtois . The Spaniards respond 3 ‘later, when Valverde serve Benzema which in turn sets the tone for the sure shot of vinicius : Whole foil everything on the line. At 24 ‘the Germans come back dangerous with Knauf on whose lash he is still careful Courtois . Overcome the fright the Real turn the engine up and first touch the net with vinicius (miraculous Trapp on the diagonal of the Brazilian) and then finds it in the 38th minute on the developments of the following corner: after a close exchange between Benzema e casemiro the ball arrives head to Alaba , which from zero meters makes no mistake. At 41 ‘the Spaniards could already close the practice with Benzema which he receives from Kroos and pulls the trajectory too wide: shortly after he tries, always from a distance, casemiro con Trapp which is not surprising.

Second half

Il Real he insists since returning from the locker room and at 55 ‘touches the net with vinicius who first throws the cross of Mendy : Trapp steps away with a miracle. The German goalkeeper is also providential in the 60 ‘on the sidereal distance lob of Valverde while shortly after to save him is the crossbar on the waving from a distance of casemiro . L’ unity he saves himself the effort and tries to face forward again in the 63′, when Knauf commits Courtois with a weak and predictable conclusion. At 65 ‘the volley with which is of a very different caliber Benzema on a low cross of vinicius sign the point of the definitive 2-0 the one who delivers the European Super Cup al Real Madrid .

