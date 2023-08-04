The end of human contact?

By: Harold Salamanca.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a drastic change in the way we relate to each other, especially in business. Virtuality has become the norm, and face-to-face meetings seem to be a thing of the past. While technology has proven to be an invaluable tool in times of crisis, we cannot ignore the impact it has had on our human interactions and ability to make meaningful connections.

According to recent statistics, more than 80% of national companies have chosen to keep working remotely, even after restrictions have been relaxed. While this decision may be understandable from an efficiency and safety standpoint, we must ask ourselves if we are losing something more valuable in the process: human contact.

Face-to-face interactions are critical to building strong relationships and building trust among colleagues, customers, and business partners. Studies have shown that body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice play a crucial role in effective communication and mutual understanding. Virtuality can provide convenience, but it often lacks the emotional richness that only human contact can offer.

In addition, the lack of physical interactions can have negative consequences for the mental health of workers. Social isolation can lead to feelings of loneliness, stress, and anxiety, especially for those who live alone or have a hard time adjusting to the new virtual dynamics. The loss of camaraderie and a sense of belonging in the workplace can also affect employees’ sense of identity and well-being.

Although technology has opened up opportunities for online collaboration, it is important to remember that not all interactions can be effectively replicated in a virtual environment. Important negotiations, strategic meetings, and conflict resolution often require a physical presence to achieve optimal results. It’s time to rethink our approach to virtuality and find the right balance between the comfort offered by technology and the importance of human touch and warmth.

It is opportune to rethink this new way of working and to value the importance of physical interactions. In a digitized world, we must not lose humanity in our relationships. The healthy balance will allow us to take advantage of the benefits of technology without losing the human warmth in our daily interactions.

