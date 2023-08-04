Home » León vs. Real Salt Lake Match Postponed Due to Bad Weather: Second Rescheduled Game for Leagues Cup
León vs. Real Salt Lake Match Postponed Due to Bad Weather: Second Rescheduled Game for Leagues Cup

Title: Leagues Cup Match Between León and Real Salt Lake Postponed Due to Bad Weather

Subtitle: Security Concerns Prompted the Decision to Reschedule the Game

Date: August 4, 2022

Inclement weather played a spoilsport yet again in the ongoing Leagues Cup, forcing the postponement of the match between Club León and Real Salt Lake. The game, originally scheduled for Thursday, August 3, was rescheduled to be played on Friday, August 4, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The Leagues Cup’s official Twitter account announced the decision on social media, highlighting the necessity to ensure the safety of players, staff, and spectators. The event organizers were quick to respond and informed fans about the modification and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

“As a result of the forecast electrical storms, the Round of 16 game originally scheduled for Thursday, August 3, between Club León and Real Salt Lake, has been rescheduled for tomorrow, August 4, at 7PM local time at America First Field, in Sandy, Utah. Tickets originally purchased for the Leagues Cup match will be valid for the rescheduled match date on Friday, August 4,” read the tweet from the event’s Twitter handle.

This is not the first time that León has faced a rescheduling due to unforeseen circumstances. The team previously had to delay a match against Los Angeles Galaxy during the first round due to a logistical error that led to a significant flight delay, making it impossible for the game to proceed as planned.

Despite the frustration caused by the constant rearrangements, both León and Real Salt Lake will now face their Round of 16 encounter on Friday, hoping for clear skies and smooth gameplay. Fans who had purchased tickets for the original match date can rest assured that their tickets will be valid for the rescheduled match.

The Leagues Cup, a competition that aims to showcase the best teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, has faced a series of challenges during this tournament, including unforeseen weather and logistical issues. Hopefully, with the rescheduled match taking place, fans can finally witness an exciting clash between these talented teams.

As soccer enthusiasts eagerly look forward to the rescheduled match between Club León and Real Salt Lake, all eyes will be on America First Field in Sandy, Utah, where both teams will battle it out to secure a spot in the next round of the Leagues Cup.

