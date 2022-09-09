Home Sports Ruthless Volpiano-Pianese Wins 4 to 0 in Borgaro and passes the round smoothly
Ruthless Volpiano-Pianese Wins 4 to 0 in Borgaro and passes the round smoothly

Poker of Volpiano Pianese in the second leg of the first round of the Italian Cup of Excellence and deserved passage of the round. The training of the coach Licio Russo, after Goia’s 1-1 draw a week ago, at Righi di Borgaro, after having risked at the start of the match, takes over the match and at 37 ‘unlocks the score with Dimasi, good at collecting a cross from Del Buono and from the edge of the penalty area to start a shot that gives no escape to the home goalkeeper Aseglio. Borgaro producing maximum efforts at the start of the second half, when Tindo tries to re-establish parity, but Longo, who took over from the injured Tunno in the first half, is good at saying no and keeping him ahead. Borgaro insists, but the VolpianoPianese is ruthless and from a throw-in by Lima Barbosa in the 7th minute, Artiglia’s doubling arrives, good at elegantly controlling the ball and with a quick shot in the area to beat once again the home defender Aseglio . The attacker of Mr. Russo is unleashed and at 24 ‘comes the personal brace of the guest attacker, good this time to pick up a loose ball following a corner and to throw it again inside. Borgaro who tries to get back into the game with Serao, but Longo is careful, while at 5 ‘from the end, on a perfect counterattack, the newly entered Mascolo manages with clarity to fix the score on the definitive 0-4. Now the VolpianoPianese will wait for the opponent of the second round of the Italian Cup and after this passage of the round, in such a clear and convincing way, next Sunday the championship will start in Baveno with greater conviction. –

