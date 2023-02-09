Home Sports Jason Bowen: Ex-Wales winger diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
Jason Bowen: Ex-Wales winger diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Jason Bowen: Ex-Wales winger diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
Jason Bowen left Newport County in 2008 to join Welsh League side Llanelli

Former Wales winger Jason Bowen has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Bowen, 50, played for Swansea City, Birmingham City, Reading, Cardiff City and Newport County in an 18-year career which included two Wales caps.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Bowen’s treatment.

A statement on the page said Bowen was diagnosed with the incurable disease in March 2021 after “feeling weakness and twitching in his arm”.

“When we first discovered that Jason had MND tears were shed, anger expressed, and a feeling of total and utter despair set in,” it said.

“However, despite such negative emotions and experiences, these past 18 months since diagnosis have also shown us the power of positivity, friendship, love and community as friends, family and colleagues have all pulled together to help.

“Jason’s family’s attitude is amazing. They are strong, loving and supportive. They are not giving up and looking for any treatments that will help Jason now and in the future.”

The aim is to raise money to cover “ongoing medical costs” for Merthyr-born Bowen, who lives in Langstone, Newport.

A stylish winger who was a fan favourite at several clubs, Bowen began his career at Swansea in 1990.

He spent five years at Swansea, helping the club win the Autoglass Trophy in 1994, before joining Birmingham City.

He moved to Reading after a loan with Premier League Southampton, but soon returned to Wales, signing for Cardiff in 1999.

Bowen won three promotions – and was relegated once – during his time with the Bluebirds before joining Newport in 2004 and then finishing his career with Llanelli.

His made his Wales debut in 1994, against Estonia, with his second cap coming in a 7-1 loss to the Netherlands two years later.

Bowen’s son Sam plays for Newport having come through Cardiff’s academy, and he has two other children, Jaye and Theo.

