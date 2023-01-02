Home News Take the increase in petrol: each full tank will cost 9.15 euros more
News

by admin
No more discount on fuel prices from January 1st. The government did not extend the roughly 18 cent discount on petrol and diesel. The Codacons speaks of a higher cost of 9.15 euros for full fare. On an annual basis we are talking about 219.6 euros more.

Discount on excise duties started in March 2022

The cut was applied for the first time in March last year with the approval of the Ukraine bis decree. For both petrol and diesel, the reduction had been a total of 30.5 cents, at least until December 2022, when with the Aiuti quater decree the cut was extended until the 31st of the month but reduced to 18.3 cents. In the meantime, prices have fallen, also reducing the extra revenue that had allowed the government to reduce excise duties (and consequently the VAT which is calculated in addition).

Falling fuel prices

According to the latest weekly surveys by the Ministry of the Environment, the average national price of green is 1.625 euros per litre, at its lowest since June 2021. Diesel is instead at 1.689 euros, i.e. at its lowest since 31 January 2022.

