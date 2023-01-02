Played ten Super Bowls (7 won), yet perhaps this is the greatest feat of the football highlander. Rodgers also brings Green Bay closer to the post season, which the Patriots also access

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



Tom Brady charms and drags Tampa Bay to the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers overwhelms Minnesota and sees them one step away, when a month ago they seemed very far away for Green Bay. The ageless phenomena do not betray, as well as coach Belichick, who leads New England to a victory from the post season by beating Miami, the first antagonist. These are the titles of the penultimate Sunday of the NFL regular season, the day will be completed with the succulent Monday Night Cincinnati-Buffalo.

Tampa Bay-Carolina 30-24 — Amazing Brady. At 45, he won the Division by throwing for 432 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns. He played 10 Super Bowls and won 7, but getting the playoffs with this version of the Buccaneers, with an indecent coaching staff and lots of injuries, at this age, is perhaps his greatest feat. He orchestrates yet another comeback of the season, this time from down 10-21 in the last quarter: he launches three overall tries for Mike Evans, from 63, 57 and 30 yards and exhibits the traditional QB sneak to close the score. Overcome the obstacles of a fumble by Chris Godwin, two missed kicks by Ryan Succop, the usual bad calls by coach Bowles, 3 tries thrown by Sam Darnold (who commits 3 turnovers), 117 yards of catches by DJ Moore, receiver with counter jibs . He captures his 19th career divisional title. Ah, also thanks to punter Jack Camarda, who in the final ward off yet another mortal sin of his by saving a punt after the wrong snap with a super athletic prowess.

Green Bay-Minnesota 41-17 — Fourth straight win for the Packers. Even a punishment inflicted on their all-time rivals, who waste the opportunity to get close to the first overall seed in NFC and even risk the second. At Lambeau Field Green Bay is raging: he runs for 163 yards with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, Rodgers scores a touchdown on a pass and a run, the defense is finally exceptional and mortifies Kirk Cousins ​​with 3 interceptions. Jaire Alexander hands down the duel with Justin Jefferson limited to just one catch, from 15 yards. The highlight of the game is the kickoff return from 105 yards and 6 points by Keisean Nixon. Now the Packers just “only” need a home win over Detroit to win the playoffs.

New England-Miami 23-21 — Coach Belichick’s defense never lets you down. He intercepts both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, Tua Tagovailoa’s replacements, stopped by yet another concussion, even Kyle Dugger places the pick 6 from 39 yards back in the try, and the Pats now depend on themselves. A possible success in Buffalo on the last day would mean certain playoffs. Miami loses for the fifth time in a row. It’s not all over, but with the first two quarterbacks crushed even the match at home with the Jets doesn’t appear obvious. And in any case they will have to cheer on Bills.

The surprises — New Orleans is eliminated from the playoff race. Yet he wins 20-10 in Philadelphia (sans Hurts), chasing the first seed. The Eagles can still get it by folding the Giants, but they are back from two knockouts. in a row. Minshew disappoints, the Saints defense deserved a better ending. Cleveland, already eliminated before entering the gridiron, wins in Washington 24-10 eliminating the Commanders from the playoff sprint. Coach Rivera pays for the choice to promote Wentz starter in place of Heinicke: 3 interceptions, flop like 12 months ago with the Colts in the decisive game for the playoff race.

What a risk! — Kansas City and San Francisco also gamble and escape after too many worries respectively against Denver, folded 27-24, and in extra time against Las Vegas 37-34, despite Adams’ exploits. The Chiefs are perhaps the favorites for the first seed in the AFC: on the last day they face the Raiders out of everything while the Bills instead find themselves in front of the Bengals first and then the Patriots. The 49ers, 9 wins in a row, momentarily put their hands on the second seed in the NFC.

Giants ai playoff — For the first time since 2016, beating Indianapolis 38-10. Congratulations to Coach Daboll and to Daniel Jones who consecrates himself first tier quarterback and anticipates a millionaire renewal. The other games: Seattle erases the remaining playoff hopes of the New York Jets, defeated 23-6, but to win the post season it must win against the Rams (easy) and trust in the Packers' knockout (difficult). Jacksonville wins in Houston 31-3 and will play the playoffs in the inside / outside challenge with Tennessee, the Chargers win the Los Angeles derby dominating the Rams 31-10, Detroit remains in the playoff race by liquidating Chicago 41-10, Atlanta folds Arizona 20-19. Finally, on Sunday Night Pittsburgh clings to the playoff hopeful going 16-13 in Baltimore, still without Jackson.

Scenario playoff — The situation today.

AFC: 1) Kansas City* (13-3), 2) Buffalo* (12-3), 3) Cincinnati* (11-4), 4) Jacksonville (8-8), 5) Los Angeles Chargers * (10-6), 6) Baltimore* (10-6), 7) New England (8-8). Running: Miami (8-8), Pittsburgh (8-8), Tennessee (7-9). See also Lecce-Salernitana 2-0: the report cards of the grenades - Sport

NFC: 1) Philadelphia* (13-3), 2) San Francisco* (12-4), 3) Minnesota* (12-4), 4) Tampa Bay* (8-8), 5) Dallas* (12-4), 6) New York Giants* (9-6-1), 7) Seattle (8-8). Running: Detroit (8-8), Green Bay (8-8).

*qualified.