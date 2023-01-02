Home World Ukraine latest news. 007 Denmark: Putin is in severe pain, his future uncertain
Ukraine latest news. 007 Denmark: Putin is in severe pain, his future uncertain

Ukraine latest news. 007 Denmark: Putin is in severe pain, his future uncertain

Danish intelligence reports that Putin suffers from severe chronic pain and was being treated for a form of cancer at the time of the invasion of Ukraine. It cannot be excluded that someone will remove it due to his poor health. Explosions are reported overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk. The military administration of the city of Kiev reported that 20 Russian air targets were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during the night of 2 January.

  • Night raids on Kiev, damage to infrastructure and blackouts

    Russian forces have conducted new rocket attacks overnight on Kiev, causing damage to electrical infrastructure and blackouts. This was confirmed by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, on Telegram. “Energy infrastructure plants have been

  • Kiev, 20 Russian aviation targets shot down

    The military administration of the city of Kiev reported that 20 Russian air targets were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during the night of 2 January. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. In the city’s Desnyanskyi district, the balconies and windows of a high-rise building were damaged by debris. The air raid alert remains active in the city.

  • Kiev drone attack in the Bryansk region of Russia, damage

    A Ukrainian drone has attacked an electrical installation in the Russian district of Klimovsky, damaging an electrical system. This was announced by the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, quoted by the Tass agency. No casualties are reported.

