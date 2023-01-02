Danish intelligence reports that Putin suffers from severe chronic pain and was being treated for a form of cancer at the time of the invasion of Ukraine. It cannot be excluded that someone will remove it due to his poor health. Explosions are reported overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk. The military administration of the city of Kiev reported that 20 Russian air targets were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during the night of 2 January.