Taking on new cultural missions and writing a new chapter of the era——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development is inspiring – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 4th Topic: Taking on a new cultural mission and writing a new chapter of the era——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development is inspiring

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development on June 2 has continued to arouse enthusiastic responses from all walks of life.

Everyone expressed that they should follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as a guide, stand at a new historical starting point, shoulder new cultural missions, strengthen cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and strive to promote the modern civilization of the Chinese nation and the construction of a socialist cultural power.

Tell the colorful stories of Chinese civilization well

Chinese culture has a long history, and Chinese civilization is extensive and profound. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly that there are many important elements in China‘s excellent traditional culture, which jointly shape the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization.

“Chinese civilization has outstanding continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peace. I have a deep understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s profound interpretation.” After listening to the important speech on the spot, Director of the History Department of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Chinese Archaeologist Wang Wei, chairman of the society, was full of emotion, “To understand the long history of Chinese civilization and to perceive the profoundness of Chinese culture is inseparable from archaeology. A large number of archaeological discoveries have proved the continuity of Chinese civilization and demonstrated the richness and variety of Chinese civilization. It has strengthened our historical and cultural self-confidence.”

Wang Wei said that as an archaeologist, he will do a more scientific and systematic research and interpretation of the origin of Chinese civilization, and through archaeological discoveries, let the people better understand ancient China, the present China, and the future China.

In the northwest of the motherland, there is an endless stream of tourists in the museums of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Strolling among the precious exhibits, people truly feel the diversity and unity of Chinese culture.

“The general secretary said that the Chinese civilization has outstanding unity. In recent years, we have highlighted the history of the country’s governance of Xinjiang, the history of exchanges and exchanges between the Chinese nation, and the history of mutual learning of civilizations along the Silk Road. Let visitors better understand the development history of China, a unified multi-ethnic country.” Yu Zhiyong, curator of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum, said that in the future, we will continue to make good use of these characteristic cultural relics resources to tell the story of the unity, tolerance and peace of Chinese civilization. story.

“Only by fully understanding the history of Chinese civilization can we more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, more effectively promote the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech Li Zhian, a professor of Nankai University who has been engaged in the teaching and research of ancient history for a long time, was deeply touched.

“Historical innovation is the fundamental task for our historians to inherit and develop Chinese civilization.” Li Zhian said that he will continue to focus on teaching and research, and contribute to the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation with historical innovation.

Do a good job in the research and interpretation of traditional culture

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that to open up and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics based on the profound foundation of Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years, it is the only way to integrate the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture. This is the understanding of the law we have come to in exploring the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it is the greatest magic weapon for our success.

“When I attended the conference, what impressed me the most was the general secretary’s systematic exposition of the ‘combination of the two’.” said He Zhonghua, a professor at Shandong University.

“Creatively proposing the basic principles of Marxism combined with excellent traditional Chinese culture is a manifestation of cultural self-confidence and a manifestation of the conscious establishment of the subjectivity of Chinese culture in the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” He Zhonghua said, today, we are more than ever in history. At any time, we are closer, more confident and capable of realizing the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The excellent traditional Chinese culture will provide deep nourishment and strong support for the realization of this great goal.

As one of the six experts and scholars who spoke at the symposium, Mo Lifeng, a senior professor of humanities and social sciences at Nanjing University, was very excited.

“The ‘Second Combination’ is a major theoretical innovation. Marxism and Chinese excellent traditional culture are compatible with each other, and many of the basic value principles are consistent, and the two can also achieve mutual success, thus creating a new organic unity. Cultural life.” Mo Lifeng said that he will earnestly study and understand the latest conclusions of the general secretary, and use this as a guide to carry out academic research on ancient literature and inherit and popularize it, so as to make traditional culture more radiant.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the “second combination” is another ideological emancipation, allowing us to make full use of the precious resources of excellent traditional Chinese culture in a broader cultural space and explore future-oriented theoretical and institutional innovations.

“Assuming the important task of collation and publication of traditional cultural classics, the important speech of the general secretary made us deeply feel the honor of our mission.” Xiao Qiming, executive director and secretary of the party committee of Zhonghua Book Company, said that Zhonghua Book Company will continue to complete the publication and distribution of “Fuxing Library”, etc. To better present to the readers the glorious history of the basic principles of Marxism promoting theoretical innovation in the combination of China‘s specific reality and the combination of China‘s excellent traditional culture.

Strengthen cultural self-confidence and contribute to the construction of a strong country

In Mengxia season, Sansu Temple in Meishan, Sichuan is surrounded by green water and full of vitality.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that we must strengthen our cultural self-confidence and stick to our own path, which further pointed out the direction for us to carry out cultural relics collection and protection work in the future.” Chen Zhongwen, curator of Meishan Sansu Temple Museum, was very excited.

“We will further integrate resources and forces, establish a large database of Sansu culture, continue the Sansu culture, dig deep into historical origins and contemporary values, promote the creative transformation of Sansu culture, tell the story of Sansu to the world, and use examples from Sansu It demonstrates the cultural self-confidence of the Chinese nation.” Chen Zhongwen said.

On June 3, Beijing Foreign Studies University gathered scholars from all over the world to hold a high-end forum focusing on the research and practice of Marxist news concept in the new era.

“Promoting cultural prosperity and building a culturally powerful country requires promoting the localization of foreign cultures. General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to insist on keeping the world in mind. In this speech, he also emphasized openness and tolerance. This shows that full exchanges, openness and mutual understanding Learning is an important driving force for cultural development and civilization rejuvenation.” Gao Jinping, director of the Research Center for Marxist Journalism at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said that at a new historical starting point, university workers should shoulder cultural missions, absorb foreign sources, not forget the original, and face the future , strengthen international humanities exchanges and cooperation, gather the wisdom of world civilization, and contribute to the construction of a socialist cultural power.

At the foot of Phoenix Mountain, Guangzhou in the south of Lingnan.

The Guangzhou branch of the China National Edition Museum immediately organized and studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium on cultural inheritance and development. “The important speech of the general secretary provides fundamental guidance for the construction of the edition library and the development of the edition business in the new era.” Zhang Weitao, the director of the library, said that the Guangzhou branch will adhere to integrity and innovation, focus on the main business of edition collection, and strengthen the collection and protection of historical classic editions. Continue the historical context, write a contemporary chapter, and do a good job in the major event of revising the text in the flourishing age, so as to provide a stronger spiritual impetus for the construction of a strong country.