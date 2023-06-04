Haiti: Our country is bleeding to death – NPLA

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

(Port-au-Prince, 29. May 2023, open democracy).- Haiti has a long history of foreign rule and a series of foreign interventions that never did any good. Today, at least 60 percent of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, is controlled by gangs, according to the United Nations. There are close ties between organized crime and government agencies. Five years ago, the state itself is said to have handed out weapons to the gangs to put down anti-government protests. The situation is now out of control; the almost 200 gangs act on their own initiative and evade state supervision. Around 1,400 people have been killed since the beginning of the year, the equivalent of 280 people a month. 30 percent of children are malnourished; one in four children suffers from chronic malnutrition. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) attributes the dire food situation to increasing gun violence.

Ex-diplomat Jean Casimir, professor at the State University of Haiti and at Duke University in North Carolina, is considered the most important intellectual in the country. In an interview with open democracy he explains how it came about that the Caribbean country is now threatening to bleed to death and what can be done about it. His view of the reality of his country has nothing in common with the Eurocentric visions and understanding of international bodies. Instead of wanting to mediate between states, Casimir’s approach focuses on understanding between nations.

José Zepeda: A few months ago, an editorial in a well-known daily newspaper said that Haiti was mired in problems. In principle, this is nothing new, but violence,[{” attribute=””>Korruption, Armut und der institutionelle Zusammenbruch scheinen das Land in eine ausweglose Situation zu treiben. Teilen Sie diese schreckliche Diagnose?

Jean Casimir: Nicht ganz. Man sagt, dass ungefähr 200 Banden fast 60 Prozent der Hauptstadt Port au Prince kontrollieren. Gestern habe ich ein französisches Interview zu den Banden in Frankreich und insbesondere in Marseille gehört, und da hieß es auch, dass die Polizei keine Kontrolle über die Banden hat. Was ich sagen will: Nicht nur wir haben dieses Problem, sondern anscheinend gibt es das überall auf der Welt. Die Vereinten Nationen selbst machen keinen Hehl daraus, dass Haiti das ärmste Land Amerikas ist. Wie aber kommt es, dass Leute, die kaum genug zu essen für den Tag haben, eine Waffe besitzen, die mehr als ein Auto kostet? Dahinter steht die Waffenindustrie, und die kontrolliert die ganze Welt. Wir sind ein schwaches Land, deshalb sieht es schnell so aus, als sei es nirgends so schlimm wie bei uns. Internationale Vereinigungen wie die UN betonen unseren Fall wahrscheinlich deshalb so sehr, weil die nächste Invasion in Planung ist, die nächste, die unser Land in eine Cholera-Epidemie stürzen wird. Offenbar bereiten sie den nächsten Eingriff vor, um ihre Unfähigkeit zu vertuschen oder zu rechtfertigen.

JZ: Die Behauptung, Haiti sei ein sterbender Staat, wird stets durch erschreckende Berichte aus dem Land gestützt. Was man jedoch kaum findet, sind Studien oder Analysen, die erklären, wie und warum das Land an diesen Punkt gekommen ist.

JC: Solche Untersuchungen zu finden ist deshalb so schwer, weil man „dem Mann die Augen verbinden will“, wie man in Mexiko sagt. Man will darüber nicht reden. Stellen Sie sich vor, die spanische Regierung spräche nur Chinesisch. Wie sollte sie sich dann mit den Menschen im Land verstehen? Das ist bei uns passiert. Mit Christoph Kolumbus wurde eine Sprache etabliert, die die Einheimischen daran hinderte, an der Gesellschaft teilzuhaben. Und es wurde ein System etabliert, dessen Definition des Individuums der unseren fremd war und etwas völlig anderes beinhaltete als das, was wir sind und was wir als Individuum definieren. Es wurden strenge Gesetze erlassen, die jegliche Selbstverwaltung verboten. Es wurde behauptet, wir hätten keinen Rechtsstaat. Tatsächlich aber basierte der von ihnen aufgebaute Staat auf Gesetzen statt auf Rechten. Es geht also nicht darum, welche Rechte der Mensch hat, sondern welchen Gesetzen er sich unterwerfen muss. Und heute, mitten im 21. Jahrhundert, versteht die eigene Bevölkerung zu 90 Prozent nicht, was hier vor sich geht. Wie soll man da von Rechten in einem Staat sprechen? Sie halten sie das Volk in Unwissenheit und lenken ab. Das macht die Krise aus.

JZ: Es ist allgemein bekannt, dass Verzweiflung ein sehr schlechter Ratgeber ist. In Haiti sind Lynchmorde an vermeintlich Kriminellen an der Tagesordnung. Die Leute greifen zur Selbstjustiz, und das wiederum bringt uns in eine dramatische Lage, denn in ihrer Angst wenden Menschen, die Gewalt erlebt haben, dieselben Methoden an wie ihre Peiniger.

JC: Zuerst muss man fragen: Wer sind denn die Peiniger? Wir dürfen nicht vergessen, dass unsere Nation in Zeiten der Sklaverei und als Gegenentwurf zu ihr entstanden ist. Es war eine Zeit der offenen und intensiven Gewalt. Darauf folgte eine Zeit der verdeckten, der verborgenen Gewalt – aber Gewalt gab es noch immer. Als die USA 1915 Haiti einnahmen, verboten sie zuallererst die politische Beteiligung der Bevölkerung. Bis heute bestimmen sie, wer in Haiti Präsident wird. Es hat noch keinen einzigen haitianischen Präsidenten gegeben, der nicht von den USA geschickt wurde, mit Ausnahme von Aristide [Pastor Jean-Bertrand Aristide gilt als der erste demokratisch gewählte Präsident Haitis. Nach einem Staatsstreich gegen ihn konnte er sich nicht länger als zwei Jahre an der Macht halten.]. That’s the problem, because of course it does something to people. That’s like telling me that during slavery, the populace didn’t have the right to protest the scorched earth tactic. You are pushed into a corner and have to defend yourself.

JZ: So you mean: everything that happens in Haiti can always be traced back in some way to the colonial history and later as a result of the fact that the country was never really sovereign after independence.

JC: Yes and no. It’s definitely all owed to the conditions that first the[{” attribute=””>Kolonialismus und danach der Imperialismus geschaffen haben. Trotzdem: Im gesamten 19. Jahrhundert, als sich Frankreich und England nach Afrika ausdehnten und der Imperialismus quasi den ganzen Planeten einnahm, hatte alle Welt die Karibik vergessen, oder sie hatten keine Verwendung mehr für sie. Das war der Moment, wo die haitianische Bevölkerung sich erholen und auf sich selbst fokussieren konnte, ohne Staat, ohne die Bürokratie, die Frankreich eingeführt hatte und die ihrerseits versuchte, französische Gepflogenheiten zu imitieren. Das heißt: Trotz allem waren wir in jenem Moment ein souveränes Volk. Wir haben uns zu einem souveränen Volk entwickelt, das es schafft, sich selbst zu verwalten, ohne auf die Absichten des Staates Rücksicht zu nehmen. Während der Staat danach strebt, seine eigene Politik durchzusetzen, bereitet sich das Volk nach und nach darauf vor, die Macht zu übernehmen. Wir erleben gerade das Ende einer Epoche –das Ende des modernen, kapitalistischen Staates. Man muss dabei etwas sehr Wichtiges bedenken, was der französische Anthropologe Gérard Barthélemy beschrieben hat: Haiti ist schon seit 1804 ein fast postkapitalistisches Land. Daher rührt das ganze Problem. Haiti organisierte sich auf eine Weise, in der menschliche Beziehungen viel wichtiger waren als die Entwicklung privaten Besitzes und wer wem etwas weggenommen hat. Das ist das fundamentale Problem.

JZ: Haiti muss Krisen bewältigen: Der schwachen Staat, die Armut, das organisierte Verbrechen, die Cholera-Ausbrüche, die Folgen von Erdbeben und die Korruption schaffen eine gefährliche Gemengelage. Und jetzt kommen noch die erzwungenen Wiedereinbürgerungen und die von der Regierung der Dominikanischen Republik gebaute Grenzmauer dazu. Schon seit langem sind Haitianer*innen nicht bei ihren Nachbarn willkommen.

JC: Ich glaube nicht, dass das so ist. Die haitianische und die dominikanische Oligarchie lassen uns glauben, dass sie einander verabscheuen. Aber eigentlich sind sie wie ein Liebespaar, sie schlafen im selben Bett. Sie verbringen viel Zeit damit, andere davon zu überzeugen, dass sie einander hassen, obwohl Haitianer*innen und Dominikaner*innen eigentlich so eng verbunden sind wie Zwillinge. Es ist allgemein bekannt, dass das dominikanische Militär während des Massakers an den Haitianern [Im Oktober 1937 ordnete der dominikanische Diktator Rafael Leonidas Trujillo an, alle Haitianer*innen, die in seinem Land lebten, umzubringen. Je nach Quelle starben 5.000 bis 67.000 Personen.] asking people to take the floor parsley [deutsch: Petersilie] accept. And as you know, Haitians can’t pronounce the Spanish “j”. So who is not correct parsley could say was killed. Why? You and I are like two drops of water. Only this one word distinguishes us. A Dominican is just as black as a Haitian. And don’t tell me that the Dominican is a dark-skinned Indigenous. Who murdered the indigenous people? Who has the Taínos [indigenes Volk der Antillen] killed? We could go on and on. There is a very nice book by Yale professor Anne Eller called it Let’s dream together. Dominican independence, Haiti and the struggle for freedom in the Caribbean [Lasst uns gemeinsam träumen. Die dominikanische Unabhängigkeit, Haiti und der Kampf um Freiheit in der Karibik]. We have the same dream. And above us is the same oligarchy. Who created these oligarchies? The US when they occupied both countries. The oligarchy in the Dominican Republic was not as powerful as ours, but fitted better into the US development model, while the one here did not follow the US model. That’s why today only the comparison is made between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, but nobody compares the Dominican Republic with Jamaica or with Martinique. I love them very much, so I make a distinction between nation and state. The Dominican nation, so rich, so… I don’t even know how to express my appreciation. But this nation resists a development designed to produce more and more, not only in our two countries, but also where it actually succeeds. What’s the solution? Haiti is about to disappear. It is the crisis of a broken system that cannot recover but is self-destructing. The violence they unleashed is out of control. Here in Haiti we say, “On the scrawny dog ​​you see the ticks.” You can’t see them on the thick one. The rich soon suffocate in their wealth, which keeps growing. Just look at the USA, France, England. Everywhere the same crisis. There is only one solution: that we, the damned of this earth, band together and see how we can get out of this misery. We Haitians are the ones who suffer the most. I don’t know how the disappearance is supposed to work, but if you look at these governments: they even manage to make the whole world disappear.

JZ: So no to foreign intervention, yes to the unity of the poor on earth. Is that what you want to say?

JC: Yes, exactly! We need to find a way to connect with each other. Only recently came Black Lives Matter in the USA. But this movement has existed in Haiti since 1791. When we say that every human being has the same dignity and consequently every human being deserves the same respect, then we are putting people at the center of our actions. Improving human relationships does not mean increasing the wealth of the rich. In Haiti we say you can’t take money to your grave. This is what we, the damned of this earth, can and must understand.

JZ: Is there that grain, that spark, in Haiti that could be the origin of this movement that you’d like to see?

JC: If that spark isn’t there yet, it will be in the future, because I don’t see any other way out than to join forces with the Dominicans. The Dominican State built the wall, but Dominicans have been crossing it every day since I was little to this day. We must join forces with the Jamaicans, with the Americans, with the French. Not with the French state, not with the American one, not with their bureaucracy and administrative machinery. Only with the American nation, the French nation. We peoples are fed up with these governments. These gentlemen are only securing their power and thus creating more inequality in the world day by day. We have to make sure this stops.

JZ: Do you think that people in other Latin American countries outside of the governments know what the situation in Haiti is like?

JC: It’s enough if they look at themselves. Across South America and the US, there are indigenous movements fighting for their autonomy and the right to be themselves. If people in Latin America don’t know what’s happening here in Haiti, it’s because their governments want it that way. Because organizations like the UN or UNESCO sell an image of Haiti that justifies their intervention and thus the destruction of Haitian identity. But come what may, technological advances, i.e. WhatsApp and Twitter, are giving an ever clearer picture of who we are. We’re getting a better understanding of who the Chileans are, who the Argentines, who the Mexicans.

Thank you for the opportunity to tell about Haiti. About how we suffer and why we suffer more than we can bear. We are really shaken by suffering, but we are fighting. And we will keep fighting and, if we must, die with our heads held high.

Translation: Patricia Haensel



Our country is bleeding to death von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.