Investments to try to improve safety

With resources from the Territorial Security Fund (Fonset), the Risaralda Government Secretariat has invested close to $1,854 million in equipment to strengthen the operational capacity of the department’s security agencies.

This money was also allocated to strategic projects in technology, infrastructure, logistics equipment, and mobility for the entities in charge of law enforcement (Police, Army, Colombian Migration, National Protection Unit, and Prosecutor’s Office).

The departmental administration has managed resources that have allowed the strengthening of the public force, in order to guarantee the security, public order and coexistence of the people of Risarald.

“Between vans, non-uniformed vehicles for the Prosecutor’s Office, the Army, the Department Police and the Metropolitan Police, this investment gives us a greater institutional presence in the department and we meet the objective of the Territorial Security Fund, which is to strengthen our security agencies. security, thus benefiting the community of the municipalities, the Metropolitan Area and us because we manage the investment of those resources”, said the Secretary of Government Israel Londoño.

In this order of ideas and in compliance with the Development Plan “Sentimiento de Todos” and the 21 Security and Coexistence for All program and in coordination with the territorial authorities, Fonset resources have been invested and appropriately allocated, contributing effectively to the improvement of security and coexistence in the territory.

Elements

Among the investments mentioned, the acquisition, supply and installation of the metal roof for the Pereira Metropolitan Police and the Risaralda Police Department stands out.

Likewise, the delivery of 6 vehicles and 25 motorcycles for security agencies (Police, Army, Colombian Migration, National Protection Unit and Prosecutor’s Office).

Also 3 video conference systems, 25 bluetooth speakers, 25 high definition web cameras and 25 headphones.

Outstanding

In the next few days, the delivery of 2 vans for the National Army and 4 vans for the Risaralda Police Department is scheduled.

