Talented young people from Loja will go to the Palermo Classica International Festival in Italy – Crónica

Four young Lojano artists: Monica Gabriela Caiza Quezada, Domenica Paulina Caiza Quezada, Over Hernán Ordóñez Guaman and Joseph Mendoza, will be part of the 13th Palermo Classica International Festival, Italy, which will take place from July 21 to September 17,

The XIII International Palermo Classica Festival project opened the call for young Ecuadorian orchestra musicians: violinists, violas, cellists, oboe, clarinetists and horns. The main objective is to offer artists the experience of performing with internationally renowned soloists and conductors, and participation in master classes that will be organized during the Festival period —for the individual training of young talents.

The four young people from Loja appeared at the auditions that took place in April of this year virtually with a jury from Italy, in which they were chosen.

The musicians, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, said they felt excited for having succeeded in the audition and having the opportunity to participate in another country, representing Ecuador and Loja, but they also indicated that everything was the result of effort and dedication.

Mónica Gabriela Caiza Quezada is currently studying Musical Arts at the University of Cuenca. She is a cellist. She recounted that she requested music for a chamber group and soloist, so she prepared the songs and participated, being one of the winners.

For her part, Doménica Paulina Caiza Quezada stated that they were indeed asked for a varied repertoire with songs already prepared or to be performed. “I am a violinist, I started studying from the age of 6. Now for the audition I play orchestral pieces and solo concertos with the violin, for example Mozart’s A minor,” she said.

On the other hand, Over Hernán Ordóñez Guamán affirmed that he prepared for the Festival audition for more than 2 months. “I came from another project, which helped me strengthen my individual presentation and be able to succeed,” he said.

He added that from an early age he stood out playing the French horn and participated with this instrument with chamber songs and soloists.

Over Hernán thanked his parents for their efforts: Over Hernán Ordónez Jimenez and Marilú Guamán. “They have been my pillar to get ahead.”

He and Doménica Caiza are members of the Loja Municipal Symphony Orchestra.

The young musicians are preparing to make an excellent presentation in Italy and leave the Musical Capital of Ecuador, Loja, high. (YO)

Four young musicians will participate for a period of two months in the Palermo Classica International Festival.

Two of the four musicians from Loja belong to the Municipal Symphony Orchestra of Loja.

