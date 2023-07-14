Home » Quibdó: they murder a young university student for stealing his motorcycle
News

Quibdó: they murder a young university student for stealing his motorcycle

by admin
Quibdó: they murder a young university student for stealing his motorcycle

At dawn on July 11, young Juan Carlos Agualimpia Mosquera, a fifth-semester Business Administration student at the Technological University of Chocó, was murdered.

The criminals took his life for stealing his motorcycle, in the mining area, El Jardín de Quibdó neighborhood.

Juan Carlos, 30, was from Paimadó, in the municipality of Río Quito, and also worked in a hairdresser’s.

See also  The report of the party congress is hotly discussed from all walks of life in our city: Zhoukou's development is taking a new step and bravely climbing the peak_Zhoukou City People's Government

You may also like

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy