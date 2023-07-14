Quibdó: they murder a young university student for stealing his motorcycle

20
At dawn on July 11, young Juan Carlos Agualimpia Mosquera, a fifth-semester Business Administration student at the Technological University of Chocó, was murdered.
The criminals took his life for stealing his motorcycle, in the mining area, El Jardín de Quibdó neighborhood.
Juan Carlos, 30, was from Paimadó, in the municipality of Río Quito, and also worked in a hairdresser’s.
