Food and wine tourism, the Forum in Grinzane Cavour – Piedmont on 21 June

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 31 – Food and wine tourism is constantly growing and the Food&Wine Tourism Forum is being revived in Grinzane Cavour, this year on the calendar, for the 6th edition, on June 21, with the theme “Prospect”. It is organized by the Langhe Monferrato Roero Tourism Board with the scientific direction of Roberta Milano, some of the leading national experts in the sector and international guests will be present.



The Food&Wine Tourism Forum at the castle of Grinzane Cavour will be organized this year in four rooms for a total of 21 events, with the same format as the previous editions: a Conference section “to reflect on the 2023 ‘Perspectives’ theme, a more interactive World Café section , set up in the form of dialogue and exchange with the speakers, designed to explore some development opportunities; a Training section dedicated exclusively to the development of digital skills.



Registration is free on foodwinetourismforum.it. (HANDLE).

