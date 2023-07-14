Courtney Dauwalter will try a new feat at the Hardrock 100

Men: two Frenchmen aim for the podium

While three Frenchmen have won the Hardrock 100 to date – Julien Chorier in 2011, Sébastien Chaigneau in 2013 and François D’Haene in 2021 – two riders will be particularly scrutinized this year. Second in the UTMB in 2021, Aurélien Dunand-Pallaz will be one of the contenders while he will have Ludovic Pommeret as pacer. Strong in the mountains, Benat Marmissolle arrived a month ago in the San Juan mountains. The winner of the last Diagonale des Fous in October has the ability to play spoilsport. The other favorites are Dylan Bowman, Jeff Browning, Javier Dominguez, Arlen Glick, Avery Collins and Mark Hammond. Beautiful people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

