Tamayo and Ubeimar come together for the Council and the Assembly

Councilor Fernando Tamayo and former governor Ubeimar Delgado sealed an alliance with the purpose of their candidates obtaining the first votes in the Conservative Party lists for the Cali Council and the Valle del Cauca Assembly.

In this sense, Together we can do everything, Tamayo’s organization, will support the candidate of La Fuerza Social, the movement led by Delgado, for the Valle Assembly and vice versa.

The candidate of this alliance for the Cali Council is the lawyer Marlon Cubillos and the candidate for the Valle Assembly is former Senator Mauricio Delgado.

On paper, this is a powerful alliance, since the sum of the votes of both organizations shows considerable electoral potential.

Juntos Podemos Todo obtained 20,260 votes in the last Cali Council elections, led by councilor Fernando Tamayo, being the first conservative vote in the city, while the Social Force obtained 29,979 votes for the Valle Assembly led by deputy Snehider Rivas , who was the first blue vote for this corporation.

In the midst of the complex situation that the Conservative Party is going through in Valle del Cauca, the union between Fernando Tamayo and Ubeimar Delgado considerably increases the chances that their candidates will be elected.

In the case of the blue community, both in the Cali Council and in the Valle Assembly, only those who have the first votes will have a guaranteed seat…

The agreement between the parties goes beyond the elections on March 29.

It was also agreed that for the 2026-2030 period, the Social Force will be in charge of choosing the candidate that will represent the alliance to obtain a seat in the House of Representatives and that, in 2027, the two organizations will work together again for the Valle Assembly and Cali Council elections.

Comments