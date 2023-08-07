Home » Tank: 3 people died in the firing incident
Tuesday August 8, 2023, 2:35 am

Tank (Ummat News) Unknown gunmen killed three people in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the police, it has been informed that unknown persons shot and killed three persons on the railway station road in Tank district, after the incident the accused managed to escape. According to the police, the shooting took place in a workshop and the dead include the owner of the workshop and two of his employees. According to the police, further investigation of this incident is going on.

