Severe Weather Threatens Eastern US, Causing Thousands of Flight Delays and Cancellations

More than 1,100 flights were canceled and over 3,000 faced delays across the United States on Monday due to severe weather conditions that have affected eastern states. The impact of the bad weather has been particularly felt at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, the busiest airport in the world, with nearly 100 outgoing flights canceled and more than 250 delayed.

Baltimore airport has also been significantly affected, with nearly 20% of flights being canceled. At New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports, disruptions continue to cause major problems for travelers.

Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta, has experienced the highest number of cancellations amongst all US airlines. At least 280 flights, accounting for 8% of the scheduled flights, were canceled, and more than 500 flights, amounting to 15% of the expected flights, faced delays. Southwest Airlines was also severely impacted, with almost 180 flights canceled and close to 700 facing delays.

CNN has reached out to Delta and Southwest for comments on the situation. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported that it will reduce flights to airports in the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington areas due to ongoing electrical storms. The FAA issued a warning about possible flight disruptions on Monday afternoon from North Florida to New York due to severe storms. Around 120 million people in the eastern US are at risk of being affected by this severe weather.

While the bad weather is a contributing factor, these flight delays and cancellations are also a result of ongoing issues that have persisted for several months. Staff shortages within airlines and air traffic control personnel have caused ground stops during the peak summer travel season. The FAA has mentioned limited ability to divert New York-bound flights through Canadian airspace due to personnel issues in Canada.

Passengers are advised to stay up to date with their airline’s latest information and to allow for extra time when traveling.

