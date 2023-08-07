Vandalism Strikes Again: Havana’s Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Targeted by Young Group

Title: Catholic Parish in Havana Targeted in Vandalism Attack; Church Officials Call for Action

Subtitle: Growing Wave of Social Indiscipline Alarms Christian Community

It has happened again. The Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, located in Havana’s Vedado area, has fallen victim to an act of vandalism. A group of young people threw stones at the façade of the church, causing damage to its entrance door.

Father Lester Rafael Zayas Diaz, who received a call from the person in charge of the parish house, spoke out against the incident. “It was approximately 6 in the morning when the person who had been left in charge of the parish house called me to tell me that a group of young people who were passing through the park threw a stone against the upper glass of the entrance door to our parish house,” Father Zayas Diaz stated.

Taking to social media, Father Zayas Diaz expressed his frustration, highlighting the “growing wave of social indiscipline.” He once again called upon the authorities to address the issue and prevent the normalization of violence, particularly against religious institutions.

“Facts like this make us think that our Havana is moving further and further away from those high levels of civility and elegance that once characterized it,” the parish priest lamented. He shared a photograph of the broken glass window to showcase the severity of the vandalism.

In addition to the incident, Father Zayas Diaz also expressed concern over the neglect and untidiness of the park adjacent to the church, located on Línea street between C and D. He noted that it poses a safety risk to those who visit and emphasizes the unsanitary conditions caused by the ongoing neglect.

This is not the first time Father Zayas Diaz has raised concerns over similar episodes targeting his parish and other temples. The frequency and nature of these incidents have raised alarms within the Christian community, prompting questions about the underlying motives.

Commenting on the matter, an individual identified as Pedro Luis Garcia criticized the lack of attention from the Municipal Party, stating, “It’s nothing new. They watch something else.”

User Susy Perez del Sol cited past incidents, recalling the theft at the Parsonage during Father Fernando Contributes’ time and the throwing of eggs at La Pastora Church while Emilito was not yet Bishop. It is clear that such events are not isolated incidents.

Expressing frustration with the prevailing chaos and lack of law enforcement, Barbara M. Diaz shared, “We live in permanent chaos, the law of the jungle prevails, and laziness reigns supreme. There are no rights, duties, or obligations for ANYONE!”

Father Zayas Diaz emphasized the urgent need for genuine societal restoration to prevent unfortunate incidents like this from reoccurring. He voiced concern that normalizing such misconduct would only perpetuate the problem.

Unfortunately, the protests of the parish priest and the Christian community in Cuba seem to fall on deaf ears. It is worrisome that despite the outcry, a lasting solution remains elusive, leaving the church concerned about the future.

In conclusion, the recent vandalism incident at the Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Havana is indicative of a growing wave of social indiscipline. Church officials and the Christian community are urging authorities to address the issue promptly and prevent the normalization of violence against religious institutions. The lack of response thus far has raised concerns about the future safety of these important religious landmarks.