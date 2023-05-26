TARGET 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Target Corporation – TGT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 30,

2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 18, 2021 and

May 17, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

What You May Do