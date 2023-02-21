The taxi drivers stated that the strike could be indefinite and with this it could be lifted at any time or extended even longer than expected. Today they will meet with the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes.

The country’s taxi drivers’ union called a strike for February 22, 2023 due to the annoyance that there is with the current national government, because, they assure, there is a breach of the agreements and commitments acquired from several administrations ago.

“The lack of commitment on the part of the National Government, the municipal mayor’s offices and the mobility secretariats regarding the requests made for several years has been demonstrated, but since 2022 our difficulties have increased,” they said in a statement.

Similarly, taxi drivers expressed concern about their situation and that of their family members, having to compete with other types of mobility services offered in the country.

“More than a million families depend on our industry that are on the verge of collapse due to the increase in illegality and little protection from the entities in charge,” they detailed.

Another of the reasons why the taxi drivers union will go out to protest is the increase in fuel prices, a variable that affects both those who exercise legal transport and the citizens who offer illegal transport. As well as the Sanctioning Regime bill.

political tint

However, the leader of the Association of Taxi Owners and Drivers, Hugo Ospina, came out of the mobilizations that are planned. According to him, said strike has a political overtone.

“Our union organization will not participate in the strike on February 22, but invites the national government to provide clarity to platform managers. The problem is that some local leaders are unaware of these competencies. For me it is a political strike. That is why I am not supporting the strike on February 22 ″, he noted.

Regarding the powers to which he referred, he assured that the transport technology platforms have already been regulated by the Congress of the Republic with Law 1753 of 2015 (National Development Plan) and under these regulations there are 24 legal applications, all Colombian, before the Ministry of Transportation.

“What the law prohibited is that they cannot operate with private vehicles and motorcycles. They must continue scrapping, one by one. I respectfully request the national government that what is being arranged with Alianza In can be worked on motorcycles and individuals, ”he noted.

In turn, he clarified what happens with public policies and Conpes documents that would help mobility.

Meeting with the Ministry of Transport

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, sent a summons to discuss the issues for which the disagreement is exposed.

To prevent the wave of strikes from replicating throughout the country, the national government, headed by the Ministry of Transportation, expressed its willingness to build concrete dialogues and thus address the problems that have been occurring by the taxi driver unions. .