Taxi rates increased in Valledupar

The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, through Decree 001989, announced that as of December 28 of this year, taxi rates increased in the municipality.

According to the municipal administration, the decree was based on a cost study, which is why it is considered appropriate to readjust the rates of the taxi-type individual public transportation service for passengers.

In this sense, the single service rate in the urban area, from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, is $8,300. Single rate to the Livestock Fair, Balneario el Rincón, parks, cemeteries, Sena Agropecuario, country house sector at the exit to La Paz, during daytime is $11,000.

Likewise, the rate for the High and Medium Security Penitentiary, Engineer Battalion and Juan Pablo Segundo Seminary, during daytime hours, is $12,800.

For the Alfonso López Pumarejo airport, during the day the rate is $10,100.

Each value will have a night surcharge starting at 9:00 pm, of $1,200.

Likewise, it is stipulated that the charge towards the townships of both the south and the north, prices range from $25,000 onwards.

