Tchangaï Mozaire, sporting director of ASKO: “We did the job we had to”

The D1 Lonato had its epilogue this Sunday with the coronation of Asko for the 4th time in a row. At the end of the last meeting which opposed the Kondonas to the tax collectors, the sports director of the yellow and black Kozah, Tchangaï Mazama Mozaire spoke. He talks about his role and talks about the recruitment that has been done.

It is no surprise that ASKO was crowned Champion of Togo for the fourth time in a row to the delight of its sports director: “It’s a feeling of satisfaction that drives me because it hasn’t been easy. We have a united group that is ready to learn. The young people tried to learn what we put in place, naturally it paid off. So I am satisfied with the work that was done. In previous seasons, the championship was played in two pools. It’s the only time we’ve had a competition as long as this one. I think we are still satisfied “, he said before returning to his role within the kondonas team: ” I have many tasks. We are building an Asko women’s team so for the technical work, I have to be close to the coach. Then there is the hard work to be done which is recruitment, how to build your team? What the team lacks, the requirements “, he explained.

Criticized this season for the recruitments made, the former sporting director of Hafia in Guinea did not miss the opportunity to give his version of things: “We cannot refuse criticism. Everyone is free to give their opinion. But I think most of the good players nationally are with us so I don’t know what they are waiting for? We did the work that needed to be done. Today we cannot align ourselves with TP Mazembé, ASFAR …”, he concluded.

All in all after this year’s failure on the continent, Asko will be highly anticipated next year