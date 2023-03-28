Teacher shortages continue to worsen

After WDR research, this is mainly due to the ever-increasing burden on teachers. Numerous sufferers had reported that the pressure in classes with more than 30 Always wanting to do justice to everyone, too Burnout and other diseases.

8000 Teaching positions are in NRW vacant at the moment and the active ones have to absorb that. But many still don’t have the courage to change jobs, says Isabell Probst, who herself stopped teaching at a high school and now has a professional one for the teachers concerned Coaching offers to exit.

Civil service status is no longer an incentive for everyone

The Education and Training Association (VBE) has observed that younger teachers in particular are no longer so interested in the security of civil servant status. On the contrary, they felt restricted by it, some have WDR told. Because civil servants cannot go on strike or simply change schools.

Wibke Poth, deputy state chairwoman of the VBE NRW does not see a good development in the number of terminations now available. The Ministry of Education must immediately investigate the causes, said Poth. The burden on teachers is becoming more and more dramatic. This increases dissatisfaction.

Opposition calls for a new plan of action against a shortage of teachers

Franziska Müller-Rech, spokeswoman for school policy FDP -The parliamentary group finds the fact that last year 286 tenured teachers have dropped out is particularly alarming. This means that those affected would leave school without financial security.

Müller-Rech is now demanding a new plan of action against a shortage of teachers from School Minister Feller. The regulation to allow less part-time work is counterproductive. And the plan to first second new teachers to problem schools for two years must be withdrawn. Instead, teachers need real appreciation in the current situation, says Müller-Rech.