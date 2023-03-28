Home News Teacher shortage: school staff layoffs have increased significantly – News
News

Teacher shortage: school staff layoffs have increased significantly – News

by admin
Teacher shortage: school staff layoffs have increased significantly – News

Teacher shortages continue to worsen

After WDRresearch, this is mainly due to the ever-increasing burden on teachers. Numerous sufferers had reported that the pressure in classes with more than 30 Always wanting to do justice to everyone, too Burnout and other diseases.

8000 Teaching positions are in NRW vacant at the moment and the active ones have to absorb that. But many still don’t have the courage to change jobs, says Isabell Probst, who herself stopped teaching at a high school and now has a professional one for the teachers concerned Coaching offers to exit.

Civil service status is no longer an incentive for everyone

The Education and Training Association (VBE) has observed that younger teachers in particular are no longer so interested in the security of civil servant status. On the contrary, they felt restricted by it, some have WDR told. Because civil servants cannot go on strike or simply change schools.

Wibke Poth, deputy state chairwoman of the VBE NRW does not see a good development in the number of terminations now available. The Ministry of Education must immediately investigate the causes, said Poth. The burden on teachers is becoming more and more dramatic. This increases dissatisfaction.

Opposition calls for a new plan of action against a shortage of teachers

Franziska Müller-Rech, spokeswoman for school policy FDP-The parliamentary group finds the fact that last year 286 tenured teachers have dropped out is particularly alarming. This means that those affected would leave school without financial security.

Müller-Rech is now demanding a new plan of action against a shortage of teachers from School Minister Feller. The regulation to allow less part-time work is counterproductive. And the plan to first second new teachers to problem schools for two years must be withdrawn. Instead, teachers need real appreciation in the current situation, says Müller-Rech.

See also  The theoretical study center group of the party group of the Jiaxing investigation team concentrated on the spirit of the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

The WDR reports about it in WDR 5 Morgenecho on March 28th, 2023, from 6:00 a.m.

You may also like

Cesar leads the country in the construction of...

Apple releases macOS 13.3 Ventura | news

Eugen Korda: Robert Fico is a dangerous person...

They warn about the consumption of speck fish...

The Provincial Drug Administration went to Beijing to...

Even the Romans had to struggle with air...

The EU is approaching an agreement on the...

The drama of 108 monkeys freed from the...

“Generational diversity”: José Luis Magaña

Emdupar did not do well with the last...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy