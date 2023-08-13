Teachers in Chile demand financial compensation for the “historical guilt” of the dictatorship

Santiago. With a 48-hour warning strike, thousands of teachers in Chile drew attention to the years of financial loss of wages under the Pinochet dictatorship and the promised compensation payments. The teachers’ union presented a list of demands and gave Gabriel Boric’s government a ten-day ultimatum, threatening an indefinite and nationwide work stoppage.

It is primarily about the “historical guilt” from the times of the dictatorship under Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). Between 1980 and 1987, thousands of schools were spun off from state responsibility and handed over to communities, foundations or private individuals. These, in turn, refused to pay a state wage subsidy enshrined in Law Decree No. 3.551.

As a result, the teachers suffered significant income losses and reduced pension contributions over the years. The teachers’ union is now suing President Boric for a campaign promise that he had reiterated in his statement of accounts in May of this year. The threat of a nationwide and indefinite strike and an ultimatum of ten days to find a solution are intended to put further pressure on the government.

Since the return to democracy, teachers have repeatedly and unsuccessfully called for the “historical debt” to be settled. With the warning strike on August 7th and 8th, the union has now made a new attempt and submitted a far-reaching list of demands to the Ministry of Education. Since breakfast and lunch are also served in the schools, these remained open to the student body.

Other demands relate to the bonus payment, which can amount to more than 20,000 euros depending on years of service and position, and is always due when government employees voluntarily take early retirement. The catalog also calls for a reform of the all-day school, the improvement of working conditions and a reform of what they consider to be unfair professional assessments for salary classification.

In December, the government wants to introduce a bill for hardship cases of “historical guilt”. The teachers’ union has signaled a willingness to engage in dialogue, but expects the education minister to take concrete steps by August 17 to avert the indefinite strike.

Originally, these should be settled with the help of the now failed tax reform. As a consequence, the amounts due must now be paid from regular funds of the already strained budget, which in turn means that hardship cases, teachers of advanced age or with health problems are prioritized first. The teachers’ union would agree. A first administrative step was taken with the establishment of a website where all those affected can register to check their claims.

Halfway through the 10-day deadline, the teachers union is still awaiting an official government proposal.

