OeSV fleet showed an upward trend at the World Cup

The Austrian national sailing team showed an upward trend on the second day of the World Championships in front of The Hague. Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr moved up to tenth overall in the 470 class.

The red-white-red Nacra 17 boats also made up places. Laura Farese/Matthäus Zöchling are now in 13th place overall, Lukas Haberl/Tanja Frank improved to 18th place.

In the 49er class, Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl managed to move up 18 positions. After two thirds of qualifying, the two are in 19th place. Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger also showed an upward trend and moved up to 27th place.

The top 25 teams in each case reach the gold fleet. In the Nacra 17 and 49er classes, qualification will conclude on Sunday, with 470 class qualification continuing on Monday.

