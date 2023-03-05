Home News Tech giants grew because they stole, says Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff




Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff, author of the book The age of surveillance capitalism, she has been studying the relationship between man and technology as a social psychologist and philosopher for years.

Above all, he warns about the risks to democracy posed by technology companies and the way they secretly infiltrate our lives and turn them into data for sale.

He also defines surveillance capitalism, which we address in the interview, as a new economic order that claims human experience as freely available raw material for hidden business practices.

In the interview, he also explains what it takes to put control over one’s own data into people’s hands, as well as how to regulate platforms such as Google or Facebook.

Your book was first published in English in January 2019. How has surveillance capitalism changed since then?

I am constantly testing the framework that I described in detail in the book. Every day I go through the headlines of newspapers from all over the world and try to understand what is going on

