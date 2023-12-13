Telecom operators are improving their customers’ experiences through point-of-sale innovations.

Growing their customer portfolio while retaining them through an enriching experience is the golden opportunity available to African telecommunications operators.

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 13, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- According to Tracey Van Heerden, head of product development and operations at Itemate Solutions, the dynamism of the African telecommunications sector allows it to meet the demand for when it comes to first-class customer experiences. ”For incumbents and new competitors, this is an exceptional opportunity to improve their customers’ experience by offering better service, scale customization and greater flexibility in customer interactions. The point of sale is at the forefront of this process.

Tracey van Heerden, Head of Product Development & Operations at Itemate Solutions

A recent McKinsey study highlighted the value of customer-led CX transformation, critical to the continued success of telcos globally and meeting the evolving customer expectations that have come to define the consumer market .

A separate study by PwC found that 54% of telecom executives say improving customer experience is their top transformation initiative for 2022.

As Van Heerden points out, despite the extreme diversity of the African market and local differences between regions, there are fundamental principles that all telecommunications companies can apply. “Investments in appropriate digital technologies will enable operators to provide scalable, flexible and localized services that meet customer expectations, drive resulting profitability while creating new revenue streams.”

Drawing on his work with telecommunications operators across the continent, Van Heerden has developed a series of digital tools aimed at improving efficiency, enriching customer experiences and driving revenue growth and recommends progress in three key areas, namely;

1 – Increased speed

“Making customers wait in long lines is one of the surest ways to undermine the customer experience,” says Van Heerden. “If people are regularly queuing for your services, there is a good chance that your valued customers will turn to other providers to offload what could be a simple process.”

If a typical cashier uses 15 different point-of-sale systems to manage the various transactions and services offered to customers, it can quickly waste a lot of time in the customer support process.

Cashier training is essential to ensure they can help customers in a timely manner, but an intuitive, easy-to-use UX is just as practical. “Modern point-of-sale systems offer rich functionality and high levels of usability, allowing cashiers to complete transactions and service requests with minimal effort and maximum speed. As new services emerge, the point of sale can easily integrate and activate them to drive continued value for telcos and their customers.”

2 – More flexibility

To facilitate the integration of new services and simplify interaction with customers during different forms of transactions, operators need a flexible point of sale system, capable of evolving according to the operator’s needs.

“Customers are looking for products and services based on their needs and socio-economic situation, which requires telecommunications operators to be flexible in the services they offer,” explains Van Heerden. “The economies of many countries operate through a multi-currency system, so customers want to be able to pay in local currency or US dollars, for example. In other countries, mobile money reigns supreme, so telecom operators need a single point-of-sale system that can transact across a wide range of payment types. payments and services.

3 – Localisation

In Africa, the telecommunications industry is characterized by great diversity, reflecting its landscape and its population. But this diversity requires telecommunications operators to continue to localize their services to adapt them to the specificities of the market.

“In Tanzania, for example, customers completely distrust digital technologies and want physical airtime vouchers as well as scratch cards,” says Van Heerden. “Here, telecom operators need to empower their resellers and agents with the necessary tools and technologies aimed at setting up valuable stands, while building trust in digital channels and their benefits.

Van Heerden adds that localization in terms of languages ​​is essential. “In Benin and Cameroon, for example, service center staff speak mainly French, while in Tanzania it is Swahili and in Eswatini, Swazi. Operators need a point-of-sale system that can easily switch between languages ​​to ensure customers have the highest quality experience when interacting with telco service centers.

For more information on Itemate Solutions integration services, please visit www.itemate.com

Distributed by African Media Agency for Itemate.

About Itemate Solutions

Itemate Solutions is a leading provider of custom digital solutions and software platforms, serving clients in ten countries across Africa and the Middle East for over 18 years. Having already helped telecom operators such as MTN solve business problems across the African continent, the company offers an ever-evolving set of technologies that helps telecom operators stay on top of operational challenges while creating lasting commercial value.

Itemate’s mission is to provide reliable, state-of-the-art digital solutions that enable our customers to grow their customer base profitably.

Media contact

Flower Pot

Public Relations Consultant

p.mokitle@bdcomms.co.za

ByDesign Communications

010 593 4109

062 984 6681

www.bdcomms.co.za

The post Telecom operators are improving their customers’ experiences with point-of-sale innovations. appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Facebook

X

