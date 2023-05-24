Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Melanoma Day

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation celebrates the “World Melanoma Day” every May 23, with the aim of raising awareness among the population about this type of skin cancer, as well as disseminating the importance of early diagnosis. of this disease.

Melanoma represents 4% of malignant skin tumors, increasing its incidence worldwide in the last 25 years.

Melanoma

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer (known as malignant melanoma and cutaneous melanoma) that forms in cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. It is curable if detected early.

Malignant melanoma is one of the most lethal tumors, accounting for 75% of all deaths from skin cancer, being more likely to spread to other parts of the body or tissues. It occurs in the form of unusual and irregular moles (existing or new) or changes in size, shape or color of a part of the skin.