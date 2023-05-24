Home » iPhone connected to Windows 11! Microsoft Phone Link is convenient but you need to pay attention[with self-protection tips]- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computer
Microsoft Phone Link now supports connecting to iPhone. As long as the Windows operating system is upgraded to Windows 11, and the iPhone runs iOS 14.0 or later, this new feature can be used, allowing iPhone users to make calls and send text messages on the computer and check phone notifications. However, security software developer Certo Software found that the new feature would make it easier for criminals to steal iPhone content.

At present, Microsoft Phone Link already supports connecting iPhone. As long as the Windows operating system is updated to Windows 11 and iOS is iOS 14.0 or above, this new feature can be used, allowing iPhone users to make calls, send text messages, and check mobile phone notifications on PC wait. However, security app developer Certo Software found that this new feature will make it easier for criminals to steal iPhone content. Facts have proved that it is easy for criminals to install the Phone Link app to their phones without the victim’s knowledge.

Security app developer Certo Software found that Microsoft Phone Link’s new feature of supporting iPhone connection will make it easier for criminals to steal iPhone content. Pair with PC. Once the setting is completed, there is no obvious sign that the victim’s iPhone data will be stolen, such as phone calls and SMS records will be seen at a glance.

Therefore, Certo Software provides a self-protection method, which is to regularly check whether the iPhone is paired with some Bluetooth devices. When an unknown device is found, the connection should be canceled immediately. Users can open the settings page on the iPhone, then select Bluetooth, then click the icon next to the unknown device, and then select Forget this device. By the way, iOS 16 has added a feature called Safety Check, which allows users to view and manage which messages will be shared with others.

