©Reuters. Thailand’s SEC intends to lift restrictions on initial coin offerings



Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to ease restrictions on retail investment related to initial coin offerings (ICOs) to incentivize digital investments.

The SEC officially announced on March 30 that it intends to lift the 300,000 baht ($8,800) cap on asset-backed ICOs per person, to allow for more investment in ICOs backed by real estate and infrastructure.

The new measures aim to help Thailand boost local technological development thanks to the growth of the capital market and digital economy, the SEC said, adding:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph