Thanks to security cameras, they recovered a stolen motorcycle in Yopal – news

The Secretary of Infrastructure of Yopal visited, socialized and delivered 5 important achievements for the community of El Morro corregimiento, in terms of roads, aqueduct and sewerage that will improve the quality of life of all inhabitants and tourists.

This work, which did not have investments to improve the aqueduct system since its execution in 2006 and completion of the project in 2011, was the first achievement delivered by the Municipal Infrastructure Secretary, Álvaro Luis Rivera.

With an investment of approximately 600 million, the Municipal Mayor’s Office will guarantee the resources for the optimization and recovery of the infrastructure, with the signing of an agreement with the Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company.

With a projection of more than 300 beneficiary families, the work will include: maintenance and optimization activities for the drinking water treatment system, intake, adduction line, sand trap, storage tank and treatment plant.

In the same way, rehabilitation of the 60-meter long overpass, which presents problems of possible collapse, adaptations and locative improvements to the infrastructure, lighting with solar panels and improvement in the purification system.

Socochó, Tizagá, Marroquín and San Cristobal village sewers

Through the self-construction strategy, around 70 pipes manufactured and distributed in the different villages have been delivered to the population of the township of El Morro.

It is important to mention that these tubes are manufactured in the works workshop of the Municipal Infrastructure Secretariat to be delivered to the Presidents of the Veredas and thus carry out the installation on the ground that allows the sewers to be adapted.

Technical Feasibility WWTP and Pavement Project Morro Town Center

In 2009, the treatment plant was built, which operated for a couple of years, meaning that today the El Morro town center does not have an efficient system for the treatment of domestic wastewater.

Likewise, the roads are deteriorated because they are currently made of river material, preventing normal transit for the inhabitants of the sector; therefore, they must be improved and/or paved, also implying the construction of public lighting networks, to guarantee quality of life for people.

This achievement counts on the feasibility of the project and the Government of Casanare confirmed that it would finance the entirety of the project, which has a value of 13 billion pesos.

Designs Aqueduct Vereda La Vega

Given the need presented by the community of Vereda La Vega with the existing aqueduct, but it only reaches some homes and with the objective of providing coverage, quality and continuity of drinking water suitable for human consumption; Engineer Rivera formally delivered to the President of the Village the technical studies for the optimization of the aqueduct system of the village.

However, before making the formal delivery, he informed the attending community that this new work is projected to benefit more than 1,600 inhabitants of this sector with an investment of more than 3 billion pesos.

It is important to mention that the supply proposed in the design is from the final plant of the municipality of Yopal that will be pumped to the elevated tank that is located within the property of the same plant and that was built to provide drinking water to the village of La Vega.

With this design it is projected to reach 99% of the users of the sidewalk.

Agreement with Ecopetrol for studies and designs that will give a road improvement of the Aracal – Tizagá corridor

To finalize the delivery of achievements that will bring benefit and development to the community of El Morro corregimiento, the agreement that is being advanced with Ecopetrol for studies and designs that will give a road improvement to the Aracal – Tizagá corridor was signed and delivered.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

