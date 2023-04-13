On Wednesday night, the bullets interrupted the tranquility of the inhabitants of Codazzi on behalf of criminals that they killed two brothers in the 10th race of the Aida Quintero neighborhood of that municipality.

The victims Carlos Fabian and Ronaldo Maldonado Quintero They were in their humble house, built with zinc sheets, where the armed men arrived to riddle them with shots.

Carlos Maldonado suffered three shots, distributed to the head and shoulder, while Ronaldo received one in the thoracic region. Both were taken to a hospital where they reported their deaths.

While the gunmen they fled toward a wooded area adjacent to the neighborhood where the event occurred.

There were two versions of the case: the first that the brothers were murdered in front of their mother and the second that some relatives had left the house to buy at a store, a moment that the criminals took advantage of.

The municipal government secretary, Víctor Espinoza, indicated that the motives for the double homicide are unknown and that the brothers had judicial notes, as they learned from the authorities.

“One of them had had an attack about a year ago, and they have a history of drugs, illegal possession of weapons and theft, that is what is initially known.”Espinoza said.

He added that the wave of violence that the municipality has experienced in recent days is being analyzed by the authorities.

“In the last security council that was held in Valledupar where the governor was (…) we raised this concern because there is an important connotation, and that is that 5 of these 13 homicides presented some pamphlets alluding to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia”, Espinoza explained.

Precisely, the last homicide that the municipality had presented had been registered on April 3. The victim was Marco Saúl Simanca, who was left lying lifeless on a road with an AGC pamphlet.