Home News TOGOCOM: The leader in mobile telephony announces new internet offers with more megabytes
News

TOGOCOM: The leader in mobile telephony announces new internet offers with more megabytes

by admin
TOGOCOM: The leader in mobile telephony announces new internet offers with more megabytes

This Tuesday, April 12, the Togocom group unveiled its new Internet offers which benefit from an upward increase in mega internet packages at prices adapted to the different needs of its customers. This is in order to meet the growing demand for Internet use from customers.

From now on, Togocom customers will no longer have to worry about using megaphones to make video calls, download applications, watch videos, watch streaming TV channels, have access to social networks. …etc. Since the leader of mobile telephony in Togo comes with new offers with the increase in mega internet packages. This in order to offer various opportunities to its customers in terms of internet connectivity on the large 4 G network in Togo. Thus the customer will only have to choose between one or more packages depending on their validity and benefit from up to twice as much as the volume on their usual packages. Subscription is simple and is final for all Togocom customers located in every corner of Togo. So customers can subscribe to their packages via *909*2# or via authorized points of sale.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Why a review of the mega volume of internet packages? Touglo Eric Tchawalassou Marketing Director of Togocom gives us the answers: << Nous avons voulu répondre à la demande croissante d’usage internet des togolais avec des forfaits internet plus abondants et plus accessibles. C’est pourquoi nous avons augmenté les volumes des mégas d’une grande partie de nos forfaits internet>>, did he answer

See also  Italy's oldest grandmother died: she was 112 years old and 58 between grandchildren and great-grandchildren

As for Togocom’s administration, it does not hide its joy in meeting the needs of customers: << Chez Togocom, nous sommes fiers d’offrir à nos clients des forfaits internet toujours plus compétitifs et carrelés aux besoins de nos clients grâce à notre proximité auprès de nos clients. Nous sommes en mesure  de proposer des offres accessibles et adaptés à chaque usage. Nous nous engageons à toujours fournir une qualité de service exceptionnel qui répond aux attentes de nos clients diversifiés. >>, said Tarik Boudiaf, the acting general manager of Togocom

You may also like

Economy: Municipal companies warn that the traffic light...

that’s how they killed two brothers

Fans demand “realignment”, but will fully support SV...

A Burkinabè ministerial delegation at Faure Gnassingbé –...

Job vacancies for victims of violence in Cali

7C Solarparken starts a capital increase

The internationalization of the US dollar and RMB...

Rising prices impacted the tourism sector

Mobilum Technologies Announces Convertible Debenture Private Placement

Criticism and cancellation of subscriptions.. The Egyptians are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy