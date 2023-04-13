This Tuesday, April 12, the Togocom group unveiled its new Internet offers which benefit from an upward increase in mega internet packages at prices adapted to the different needs of its customers. This is in order to meet the growing demand for Internet use from customers.

From now on, Togocom customers will no longer have to worry about using megaphones to make video calls, download applications, watch videos, watch streaming TV channels, have access to social networks. …etc. Since the leader of mobile telephony in Togo comes with new offers with the increase in mega internet packages. This in order to offer various opportunities to its customers in terms of internet connectivity on the large 4 G network in Togo. Thus the customer will only have to choose between one or more packages depending on their validity and benefit from up to twice as much as the volume on their usual packages. Subscription is simple and is final for all Togocom customers located in every corner of Togo. So customers can subscribe to their packages via *909*2# or via authorized points of sale.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Why a review of the mega volume of internet packages? Touglo Eric Tchawalassou Marketing Director of Togocom gives us the answers: << Nous avons voulu répondre à la demande croissante d’usage internet des togolais avec des forfaits internet plus abondants et plus accessibles. C’est pourquoi nous avons augmenté les volumes des mégas d’une grande partie de nos forfaits internet>>, did he answer

As for Togocom’s administration, it does not hide its joy in meeting the needs of customers: << Chez Togocom, nous sommes fiers d’offrir à nos clients des forfaits internet toujours plus compétitifs et carrelés aux besoins de nos clients grâce à notre proximité auprès de nos clients. Nous sommes en mesure de proposer des offres accessibles et adaptés à chaque usage. Nous nous engageons à toujours fournir une qualité de service exceptionnel qui répond aux attentes de nos clients diversifiés. >>, said Tarik Boudiaf, the acting general manager of Togocom